Bitcoin Halving Countdown: Midpoint Reached, Scarcity Intensifies

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- Bitcoin network passed halving cycle midpoint, with reward reduction scheduled for mid-2028, reinforcing predictable supply.
- Current miner rewards of 3.125 BTC will halve to 1.5625, reducing daily issuance significantly post-2028.
- Bitcoin price growth slowed to 15% since 2024 halving, showing volatility amid increasing institutional adoption.
- Mining firms face revenues, prompting diversification into AI computing infrastructure and workloads for alternative income.
- Institutional ETF inflows and 21 million supply cap reinforce Bitcoin’s scarcity narrative and value proposition.
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