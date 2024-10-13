BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PREPARING FOR ETERNITY Part 2: Introduction to God's Classes
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
120 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 6 months ago

God has a university which has been in existence for the last 6,000 years. It is the oldest educational system in the world and its enrollment dwarfs all other institutions. The first two students were Adam and Eve but they failed the basic obedience class.

Millions more were enrolled during the next 1,600 years, but the students became so evil that God drowned almost all of them. Open enrollment resumed after the flood but only a handful were able to graduate.

In order to be able to graduate more students, God rewrote the charter of the university and installed a new chancellor by the name of Jesus Christ. This made it possible for students to receive extra power from the Holy Spirit and the graduation rate increased.

We often make preparations for life on earth but what about eternity? Don't let time slowly drift away until your season on earth is over! God has a number of classes available; the Holy Spirit will be your guide and the Bible is readily available, so what are you waiting for?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2016/RLJ-1541.pdf

RLJ-1541 -- MARCH 27, 2016

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


Keywords
spiritualeducationuniversity
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy