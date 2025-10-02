Atonement 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Day of Atonement prefigures the Glorious Throne Judgment when every human that has ever lived will appear before Yahshua the Judge of the Universe. Each will be judged according to their works. Most will enter the Millennial Kingdom to be ruled over and some will be sent away. A remnant will be awarded Eternal Life because they followed Yahshua and obey the Commandments, all of the Commandments in both the Old Testament and the New Testament.