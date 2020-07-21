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Reyes Lift Off - Hang Gliders and Parasail Launch
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4 views • July 21, 2020
Reyes Peak @ Los Padres National Forest, above the Santa Barbara coast. AUG 2011, recorded Hang Gliders and Parasailers Launching. Just happened to be there at the perfect time to shoot this. Totally unplanned - and then I had to learn how to edit videos (all over again)
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