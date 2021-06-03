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Defense Against the Dark Arts #3: Pavlovian cookbook
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From the monster Pavlov to inculcation, don't let your mind be cooked.
Go to http://miil.ca to find the rest of the episodes in this series and links to the podcast on your favorite site, like iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, iHeartRadio etc. or links below.
Video of the of the Paul Miil Talks podcast.
Defense Against the Dark Arts is a series which explains how to defend oneself against the asymmetric information/manipulation war raging against us.
Amazon Music
https://music.amazon.ca/podcasts/700c8e53-c2ad-4ad7-a3ed-1b507901b569/Paul-Miil-Talks
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/2CR19NMvb7ZWDmC72pBHY9
iTunes
https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/paul-miil-talks/id1552997911
Google Podcasts
https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5yZWRjaXJjbGUuY29tLzI1ZGI2N2E5LTM0NTktNGRhZC1hNDM2LTA5YmFmOGI1NTZlMw==
iHeartRadio
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-paul-miil-talks-77481608/
RedCircle
https://redcircle.com/shows/paul-miil-talks
Stiticher
https://www.stitcher.com/show/paul-miil-talks
RadioPublic
https://radiopublic.com/paul-miil-talks-WzP39z
Go to http://miil.ca to find the rest of the episodes in this series and links to the podcast on your favorite site, like iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, iHeartRadio etc. or links below.
Video of the of the Paul Miil Talks podcast.
Defense Against the Dark Arts is a series which explains how to defend oneself against the asymmetric information/manipulation war raging against us.
Amazon Music
https://music.amazon.ca/podcasts/700c8e53-c2ad-4ad7-a3ed-1b507901b569/Paul-Miil-Talks
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/2CR19NMvb7ZWDmC72pBHY9
iTunes
https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/paul-miil-talks/id1552997911
Google Podcasts
https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5yZWRjaXJjbGUuY29tLzI1ZGI2N2E5LTM0NTktNGRhZC1hNDM2LTA5YmFmOGI1NTZlMw==
iHeartRadio
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-paul-miil-talks-77481608/
RedCircle
https://redcircle.com/shows/paul-miil-talks
Stiticher
https://www.stitcher.com/show/paul-miil-talks
RadioPublic
https://radiopublic.com/paul-miil-talks-WzP39z
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