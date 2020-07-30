© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump Did Not Say He Would Delay the Election!
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • July 30, 2020
President Trump tweeted about the fact that voting by mail would bring about massive voter fraud, but he did NOT say he would delay the election! Also, Dr. Stella Immanuel has been attacked viciously by the mainstream media because of her testimony that Hydroxychloroquine is the cure to COVID-19.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.