Iranian forces swarm, point guns at US Navy destroyer USS The Sullivans in Gulf of Oman

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Iranian regime releases video showing Iranian gunboats swarming a US warship and pointing their machine guns at it.
American military news reports:
Last week, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deployed gunboats in the Sea of Oman and swarmed around the U.S. Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68).
Footage of the encounter was released by Iranian media sources. The footage showed the IRGC gunboats swarming around an oil tanker and pointing machine guns at the nearby U.S. warship.