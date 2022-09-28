Mark Steyn Interviews Marc Morano Concerning the Globalists Plans and 'The Great Reset'

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(Sept 28, 2022) The Mark Steyn Show on GBN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s9LBbfcfRk8
Marc Morano's book "The Great Reset: Global Elites and the Permanent Lockdown":
https://www.amazon.com/Great-Reset-Global-Permanent-Lockdown/dp/1684512387/ref=tmm_hrd_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1664404689&sr=8-4
Marc Morano's website Climate Depot: https://www.climatedepot.com/