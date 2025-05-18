BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News - May 18 2025 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1479 followers
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • 21 hours ago

May 18, 2025

rt.com



A step in the right direction - the first direct talks in years between Ukraine and Russia yield results, but come up short of any settlement with Russia's lead negotiator saying contacts will continue. It's Round Two of Romania's Presidential election rerun after Bucharest annulled the first attempt last year when a eurosceptic emerged as the frontrunner. Well, a candidate with similar views is on top of the polls once again. And, a Ukrainian man is under arrest in the UK, charged with firebombing a pair of homes and a car linked to Kier Starmer ahead in the programme we explore what may have been the motive behind the attacks.


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

Keywords
newsrussiart
