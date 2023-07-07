What a lark! MVI_2388

These lovely little birds build a mud nest, hence their common name, ‘mudlark’,
and are often in the company of their larger cousins of the black and white
feathered fraternity, magpies. I had the pleasure of making the acquaintance of
this fellow or fellowette at Ray Marshall Park, Woodbridge, on the bank of the Swan-Avon
river, Western Australia.
