Mars has Architecture - Mutliple structures

Bases 157 has part 1 of a detailed series of artificial structures and ruins on Mars. A deep investigation of mysterious geometric structures on the surface of Mars
• Explores a wide variety of anomalous structures on Mars’s surface that display a high degree of geometric and pictographic design
• Examines sites such as the Elysium pyramid famously described by Carl Sagan and city complexes in the Nepenthes Mensae and Atlantis Chaos regions
• Argues that Mayan creation stories of a Star War and Sumerian myths of the Anunnaki provide ancient evidence for the existence of a Martian culture