Rothschild's United Nations declares war on humanity through Socialist NWO terminology like Sustainable development... Chemtrails and numerous De-population

1992 - Nancy Pelosi speaks on the Rio Summit, about signing onto Agenda 21(One World Order)... See the additional video by Glenn Beck where he talks about the background behind the "United Nations Earth Summit, Agenda 21" which aims for sustainable development (centralized control for all people and resources). Though it sounds innocent enough, a document from the summit with the headline "Social & Economic Dimensions" discusses the redistribution of wealth as a means to providing shelter for all. This is the New World Order.... and it must be stopped...

Rothschild:



"I care not what puppet is placed on the throne of England to rule the Empire. The man who controls Britain's money supply controls the British Empire and I control the British money supply." It also controls the FED and the UNITED NATIONS who's original ownership is found below (click hyper link).



- Nathan Mayer Rothschild



FEDERAL RESERVE Money System (same are behind the UNITED NATIONS Corporation):



Rothschild Bank of London

Rothschild Bank of Berlin

Warburg Bank of Hamburg

Warburg Bank of Amsterdam

Lazard Brothers of Paris

Israel Moses Seif Banks of Italy

Chase Manhattan Bank of New York

Goldman, Sachs of New York

Lehman Brothers of New York

Kuhn Loeb Bank of New York



And why UNITED STATES gave $233.7Bn to Israel over six decades?



The "UN" is a corporation founded in France several years before the United Nations Charter was ever created. And here, for your edification, are the Principal Parties of Interest driving the "UN Agenda"----- Current version UN Corp dba World Bank dba FEDERAL RESERVE --- 52% owned by Rothschild Bank of London and Berlin; 8% owned by Lazard Freres Bank of Paris; 8% owned by Israel Moses Seif Bank of Italy, 8% owned by Warburg Bank of Hamburg and Amsterdam; 6% owned by Lehman Brothers of New York; 6% owned by Kuhn Loeb of New York; 6% owned by Chase Manhattan/Rockefeller Bank of New York; 6% owned by Goldman Sachs. (There may be some changes in ownership(s) since this list was compiled, but the above is accurate for the most part.)