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UNITED AIRLINES PILOTS ARE TOLD TO TAKE THE KILL SHOT OR BE GROUNDED! DANGER FOR FLYING FAMILIES
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50 views • July 13, 2021
EXTREME DANGER For Flying Families, Leaked Emails Expose United Executive
Credit to Stew Peters
EXCLUSIVE! Leaked Email Exchanges obtained by 'The Stew Peters Show' expose United Airlines Captain Todd Insler, Master Executive Council Chairman to the Air Line Pilots Association International, which illustrate a militant posture from the carrier giant, giving pilots the ultimatum:
Get jabbed, or go broke.
www.StewPeters.tv
Credit to Stew Peters
EXCLUSIVE! Leaked Email Exchanges obtained by 'The Stew Peters Show' expose United Airlines Captain Todd Insler, Master Executive Council Chairman to the Air Line Pilots Association International, which illustrate a militant posture from the carrier giant, giving pilots the ultimatum:
Get jabbed, or go broke.
www.StewPeters.tv
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