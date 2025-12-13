BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Candace on Erika Kirk over ‘rehearsed’ answers on Charlie’s death - Dec 11th clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1340 followers
4
334 views • 2 days ago

Candace Owens slams Erika Kirk over ‘rehearsed’ answers on Charlie’s death

🗣 “For three months and now, we are still getting rehearsed answers, and I feel like what is missing from all of this is, I don’t know, like passion, normal passion, not this like ChatGPT feeling,” Owens said amid her escalating feud with Charlie Kirk’s widow.

Owens suggested that Kirk, who recently appeared on Fox News to express confidence in the judicial system, and to condemn conservative influencers asking questions about her husband’s death, said she should instead be asking the FBI what it’s doing.

🔊 “I want like one critique of the FBI. One critique of anything which the public is saying is worthy of critique,” Owens said, accusing Kirk and others of behaving like elitists who don’t want anyone but themselves to have the right to think.

Owens has spent months independently investigating Charlie Kirk’s September 10 killing, uncovering evidence of what she says may be an Israeli and French trace, and that she herself has been targeted.

Adding: 

The Ukrainian version of the peace plan, sent to the USA, rejects the withdrawal of troops from Donbass and the renunciation of NATO, - NYT

 - In the new 20-point peace plan project, which Kyiv presented as a counter-proposal in opposition to the American one, Ukraine's refusal to cede control over Donbass is enshrined, New York Times reported, citing 5 Western officials familiar with the plan's content.

 - The plan states that Ukraine should maintain control over the remaining territories in the east held by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

 - According to Trump's peace plan, Kiev was supposed to cede all of Donbass, noted high-ranking EU and US officials.

 - Kiev also removed from the plan the US thesis about the country's renunciation of the right to join NATO, reported high-ranking Western officials.


@Slavyangrad

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
