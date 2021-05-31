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THE SPIKE PROTEIN IS THE DISEASE AND THE BIO-WEAPON | NO VIRUS NEEDED | BLOCK ACE2 AND STOP BOTH
WaveForm World
WaveForm World
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124 views • May 31, 2021
In this video I share evidence that the biological secret of the COVAX GENOCIDE, and the resulting GENOCIDAL JAB, is the exploitation of the ACE2 (Angiotensin Converting Enyzme2) Receptor by the Spike Protein. Just the now notorious Spike Protein is enough to sicken and even kill people. No virus needed.
https://www.salk.edu/news-release/the-novel-coronavirus-spike-protein-plays-additional-key-role-in-illness/
"The novel coronavirus’ spike protein plays additional key role in illness"

And if you've been jabbed, you're now you're own life time spike protein factory.

It follows that if you take substances like Hydroxycloroquine, and others mentioned in the vid that interfere with the SPIKE PROTEIN BINDING it would be an effective cheap remedy. However that's not the agenda. Dr Faucensteins quick abandonment of the SCIENTIFIC METHOD with the first words out of his mouth showed they wanted nothing to do with that rabbit hole. And made sure it got shot down ASAP.

Blocking the ACE2 receptor binding and exploitation by the Spike Protein is key to limiting effects of exposure to shed spike proteins. For the vaxxed, this may be the key to having any chance of surviving for any length of time. But they will need to be always aware of the situation and ready to act, and willing to NEVER GO BACK TO THE PHARMA CABAL. They will never help with disease. Only with symptoms.

Music Clips:
Intro: Alien 1979 "The Passage" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-oK0klLhgM
Outro: Imagine Dragons "Radioactive" © 2012 KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ktvTqknDobU
Keywords
cbdvaccine injuryvaccine deathhcqspike-protein
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy