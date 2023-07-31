Create New Account
[Aug 10, 2016] TFR - 79 - Revolutionary Radio with Zen Garcia: Flat Earth and the Firmament
Rob Skiba
In this expanded version of the radio interview I did with Zen Garcia (8/10/2016), we discussed his new book, "The Firmament: Vaulted Dome of the Earth." We talked about lots of very interesting things, but barely scratched the surface of the content of his book. So, this is Part 1. Part 2 will take place tonight (8/17/2016). Stay tuned.


https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com


https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com


