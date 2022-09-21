Create New Account
Government Overreach?! | Making Sense of the Madness
American Media Periscope
Published 2 months ago

Why aren’t they upholding the Constitution?


In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan speaks with Pastor Craig Hagin about seeking out political candidates that are willing to fight against government overreach, as well as having religious freedom.


See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://bit.ly/3S0Ev0F


Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!

