EXCLUSIVE: Advanced New Russian Portable Recon Radar Unit Detects Enemy Troops/Vehicles

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The video shows how the reconnaissance officer scans the area, detects the enemy’s manpower and directs tankers and the crew of the BMP at him.
Source @milchronicles
The unit scans the battlefield and instantly transmits data on positions of all enemy units in a vicinity, sending that data to friendly BTR-82 and tank units for immediate destruction of the enemy.
Mirrored - Simplicius76