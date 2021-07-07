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PROPHECY UPDATE JUL 7, 2021 - IRAN'S DOOMSDAY CLOCK STOPS
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60 views • July 07, 2021
Two attacks, less than 12 hours apart, target US forces in Iraq …. Fire breaks out at Tehran military facility …. Iran’s doomsday clock counting Israel’s ‘total destruction’ has stopped working due to power outages …. Democrats want to fund global abortion …. Joe Biden said today he will be sending government officials door-to-door to ‘convince people’ to take the Covid-19 experimental jab …. Indoctrination through the government is becoming stronger and stronger
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