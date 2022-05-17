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Kenny Rhodes Gets Triggered By Me Hosting GodTVRadio, Says He's Coming For Me
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0 view • May 17, 2022
Apologist Justin Derby responds to old earth creationist Kenny Rhodes getting triggered and making a four minute video hit piece on me because I dared to commit the thought crime of hosting a GodTVRadio livestream on Brett Keane's YouTube channel. At one point, Kenny says that he's coming for me, and that hell will follow him.

YEC = bad ethics and bad theology:
https://youtu.be/no0f2p_eLHk

Kenny Rhodes Throws A Temper Tantrum And Attacks Me:
https://youtu.be/DR9JXLF68k4

Kenny Rhodes Suspended By Reasons To Believe For Threatening Violence Against Disabled People:
https://youtu.be/v-S0BqWagV4

Corder GiveSendGo:
https://givesendgo.com/corderfundraiser

Corder Flattr:
https://flattr.com/@Corder

If you want to buy “Another Inconvenient Truth 2: Defending Young Earth Creationism”, you can go to:
https://www.amazon.com/Another-Inconvenient-Truth-Defending-Creationism/dp/0986243027/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;qid=1620289306&refinements=p_27%3AJustin+Derby&s=books&sr=1-1&text=Justin+Derby

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