An Autumn Update | Okra's Still Growing

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A bit of a rainy start to this year's autumn, but I'm not complaining. Everything is coming along well; the starts of spinach, arugula and cilantro are coming along and should be ready to join the carrots out in the garden soon. I'm just waiting for more sunny days. 🤩👍🏾
My New Handle: youtube.com/@TheKamakuraGardener