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EP 2501-9AM Why Is Georgia Conducting Secret 2020 Ballot Review?
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10 views • June 24, 2021
EP 2501-9AM Why Is Georgia Conducting Secret 2020 Ballot Review? 
 
By Paul Sperry of RealClearInvestigations: After several Fulton County, Ga., poll monitors testified last year that boxes of mail-in ballots for Joe Biden looked liked they’d been run through a photocopy machine, state investigators quietly broke the seal on one suspicious box and inspected the hundreds of votes it contained for signs of fraud, RealClearInvestigation  https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18018 
 
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