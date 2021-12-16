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History and Civilisation is under attack (Neil Oliver)
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21 views • December 16, 2021
This clip was the conclusion to an interesting video of a speech (1hr 20min approx) titled, Neil Oliver: "The Attack on Our History & Culture". The New Culture Forum's 2021 Smith Lecture. He's a thoughtful and expressive speaker whose shorter videos about current affairs are also well worth giving a few minutes to, if you see them around.
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