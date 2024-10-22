Alzheimer's study reveals the impact of nutrition with Dr. John E Lewis

Do You Need a Multivitamin? What Science Says About Brain Health and Memory

Dr. Lewis is past full-time Associate Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and the Founder and President of Dr Lewis Nutrition™. He is a Diplomate, Faculty Member, and Advisor of the Medical Wellness Association. He has been the principal investigator of over 30 different studies on human health in his research career. During that time, he either directly raised or indirectly supported raising over $23 million in grants, gifts, and contracts for research studies and clinical trials and educational programs for medical students. In addition to his research, Dr. Lewis has been an invited national and international lecturer and guest speaker at conferences and as a guest on television shows. He is a well-known author with over 180 peer-reviewed publications in some of the world’s leading scientific journals. He has also mentored many different students, from undergraduates to post-doctoral trainees, in not only how to conduct clinical research but to apply the principles of health promotion into daily practice.