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Myanmar MiG-29 Warplane Enters Thai Airspace: The Rest of the Story
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223 views • July 04, 2022

A MiG-29 warplane from Myanmar briefly crossed into Thai airspace while providing air support for military operations along the Thai-Myanmar border. This is part of ongoing security operations against US-backed opposition groups waging an armed campaign of terrorism across the Southeast Asian country.

The Thai government has received an apology from Myanmar’s government, and understands that this was an accident. The US-backed opposition in Thailand, however, are criticizing the Thai government for not handling the “threat” properly, implying that a more forceful response was necessary.

I explain the context in Asia this is all unfolding within.

References:

Washington Post - Thailand says Myanmar apologized for airspace violation:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/thailand-says-myanmar-apologized-for-airspace-violation/2022/07/01/47926578-f8fc-11ec-81db-ac07a394a86b_story.html
Reuters - Boycott and bombings mar Myanmar's new school year:
https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/boycott-bombings-mar-myanmars-new-school-year-2021-06-02/
National Endowment for Democracy (NED) - Board of Directors:
https://www.ned.org/about/board-of-directors/
NED - Elliott Abrams:
https://www.ned.org/experts/elliott-abrams/
Guardian - US diplomat convicted over Iran-Contra appointed special envoy for Venezuela:
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/jan/26/elliott-abrams-venezuela-us-special-envoy
NED - Thailand (2021):
https://www.ned.org/region/asia/thailand-2021/
NED - Myanmar (2021):
https://www.ned.org/region/asia/burma-2021/
AP - Thailand condemned for repatriation of 109 Uighurs to China:
https://apnews.com/article/299f00fdcd734a028f40c13d504efa33
AP - AP Exclusive: Uighurs fighting in Syria take aim at China:
https://apnews.com/article/syria-ap-top-news-riots-international-news-china-79d6a427b26f4eeab226571956dd256e
Reuters - Bangkok bomb trial of Chinese Uighurs begins after delays:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-thailand-blast-idUSKBN13A0FR

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