SOTU: TRUMP AND BIDEN PUSH COVID BIOWEAPON

Dr. Jane Ruby, coffee chat
March 9, 2024
In his 2024 State of the Union address to the nation, Joe Biden declared that the covid vaccines saved the world and Trump agreed with him by public social media post. Trump followers are having a tough time excusing his position and failure to acknowledge dead and injured Americans. He's either in on it or he's so incompetent, it's dangerous. You choose.
Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby and her work on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby For general donations: https://www.givesendgo.com/truthinmedicine
Venmo: @Jane-Ruby
IRA/401K, PROTECT YOUR SAVINGS! Augusta Gold & Silver: CALL: 888-836-1890 or click on link: https://learn.augustapreciousmetals.com/jane-ruby
Allergen & Shedding Relief Air Purification:
https://Filterssuck.com (Promo Code RUBY 10% off/free shipping)
HYDROGEN WATER: https://honesthydrogen.com Use coupon code: RUBY for discounts MyPillow Products: https://www.mypillow.com (Promo Code: Ruby)
Tower Garden: drjaneruby.towergarden.com/
Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca Dr. Stella IVERMECTIN/HCQ: https://drstellamd.com/ Promo Code: RUBY
CardioMiracle: https://www.mypowerheart.com
Apricot Seeds B-17: https://rncstore.com/drjaneruby
HYDROGEN WATER: https://honesthydrogen.com
Use Promo Code: RUBY for 5% off
Shungite EMF Health: www.modernom.co/ruby
PATRIOT MOBILE Cellular: https://www.patriotmobile.com
Use Promo Code: RUBY for free activation!
FARM COMMUNITY: Loxahatchee Coop and Membership
https://www.quantumcollective.world/shop (Promo code: Ruby for 10% off)
Direct mail address for checks for the show, general show support or to the legal defense fund: Dr. Jane Ruby 4371 Northlake Blvd, #188 Palm Beach Gardens FL 33410
DR JANE’S Email: [email protected] Website: https://drjaneruby.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjaneruby Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrJaneRuby
Telegram: https://t.me/s/DrJaneRuby
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drjaneruby
Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@DrJaneRuby
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/realdrjaneruby
Linktree: drjaneruby | Instagram, TikTok | Linktreelinktr.ee
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4i7z2c-sotu-trump-and-biden-push-covid-bioweapon.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.