Belgium: Thousands March Against COVID-19 MANDATES in Brussels

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Belgium's 'United for Freedom' right-wing group had called for protesters to take to the streets of Brussels on January 30, for a new round of demonstration against COVID-19 measures.
The protest took place one week after violence and chaos hit the city as police clashed with COVID sceptics.
Over 28,000 people have died with COVID-19 in Belgium since the pandemic started.
#COVID19 #coronavirus #Brussels #Belgium