How To Change Direction On Rollerblades

Changing direction on rollerblades requires a combination of balance, technique, and control. To start, lean in the direction you want to go while keeping your knees slightly bent for stability. For sharper turns, use crossovers by pushing off with one foot and crossing the other foot over as you turn. Additionally, using the inside or outside edges of your rollerblade wheels can help guide your turn with more control.