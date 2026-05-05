Economics May Decide The Outcome of The Iran-U.S. Standoff In The War

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MAILBAG SHOW * 5.5.2026
ECONOMICS MAY DECIDE OUTCOME OF WAR
https://www.iranintl.com/en/202604307863
IRAN CEASEFIRE NOT OVER...
https://www.timesofisrael.com/iran-ceasefire-not-over-us-not-looking-for-a-fight-hegseth-says-after-tehran-fires-on-gulf/
TRUMP TELLS AIDES TO PREPARE FOR EXTENDED BLOCKADE
https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/trump-tells-aides-to-prepare-for-extended-blockade-of-iran-da3be7a4
IRAN CROWS: "WE'RE JUST GETTING STARTED!"
https://www.the-sun.com/news/16314658/trump-ceasefire-blitz-dubai/
U.A.E. WARMS: DITCH DOLLAR
https://www.abhs.in/blog/uae-warns-ditch-dollar-chinese-yuan-oil-sales-petroyuan-april-2026
Augusto's Websites,,,
theappearance.com
theappearance.net
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson