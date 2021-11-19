How to Grow Kratky Hydroponic Lettuce Cheap -26 Easy

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#hoocho #kratky #lettuce #hydroponics
0:00 - Intro
0:38 - Things You'll Need
2:41 - How to Set Up
3:56 - Growing Media
5:21 - Planting Seeds
6:21 - Mixing Nutrients and Adjusting Ph
8:40 - Time Lapse of Grow
11:01 - Discussion About Kratky Method
12:12 - Problems & Things I'd Do Differently
15:10 - Outro & Reverse Time Lapse
Hoochos explores the worlds of Hydroponics, Aquaponics, Permaculture, Homesteading, Fermentation, Technology Vanlife and DIY Builds to look at the world through a larger lens that can incorporate the best of everything into a rich and rewarding lifestyle.
Through self sufficiency we can reduce consumption and increase our hyperlocal household production.
Merch:
A way to support the channel and get some cool stuff too.
There are two stores because dependent on where you live in the world one will be cheaper than the other (shipping) and it gives a range of design flexibility.
Redbubble: https://www.redbubble.com/people/mjtch/
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If you have personal queries about hydroponics or other matters please join me on Patreon for limited individual support or post in the Hoocho Reddit community or on the Hoocho’s facebook group and there are a lot of friendly helpful likeminded people that may have answers for you.
Happy Hydroponicing!