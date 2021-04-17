Severe hail storm and floods in Saudi Arabia ! Piles of hail covers desert!

LUKE 17: 27-30 They were eating and drinking and marrying and being given in marriage, until the day when Noah entered the ark, and the flood came and destroyed them all. Likewise, just as it was in the days of Lot—they were eating and drinking, buying and selling, planting and building, but on the day when Lot went out from Sodom, fire and sulfur rained from heaven and destroyed them all—so will it be on the day when the Son of Man is revealed.



What do you think? Why are there so many natural disasters lately? Is it a climatic weapon (Haarp) or is it an omen of the second coming of Jesus Christ? Perhaps science has already given the answer and this is global warming? Please write your version in the comments below the video! Enjoy watching.