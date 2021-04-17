© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Severe hail storm and floods in Saudi Arabia ! Piles of hail covers desert!
Follow
1
Share
Report
50 views • April 17, 2021
LUKE 17: 27-30 They were eating and drinking and marrying and being given in marriage, until the day when Noah entered the ark, and the flood came and destroyed them all. Likewise, just as it was in the days of Lot—they were eating and drinking, buying and selling, planting and building, but on the day when Lot went out from Sodom, fire and sulfur rained from heaven and destroyed them all—so will it be on the day when the Son of Man is revealed.
What do you think? Why are there so many natural disasters lately? Is it a climatic weapon (Haarp) or is it an omen of the second coming of Jesus Christ? Perhaps science has already given the answer and this is global warming? Please write your version in the comments below the video! Enjoy watching.
What do you think? Why are there so many natural disasters lately? Is it a climatic weapon (Haarp) or is it an omen of the second coming of Jesus Christ? Perhaps science has already given the answer and this is global warming? Please write your version in the comments below the video! Enjoy watching.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.