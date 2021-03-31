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Australian Serene Blows the Whistle on Corruption and Maladministration
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182 views • March 31, 2021
Serene Teffaha from Advocate Me Law firm has come under attack by the Victorian/Australia Legal Services Board for uncovering corruption in covering up child sexual abuse and family violence. The VLSB is using those cases to compromise Serene's Class Actions for the Detention Towers and the National Class Action.
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