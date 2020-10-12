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Biden Supporter who didn't check himself wrecks himself! He thought Biden never said "You Ain't Black".
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147 views • October 12, 2020
Video from Johnny J. Nalbandian.
Watch this amusing exchange between Trump supporters and the Biden man in the middle, claiming Biden never said "If you can't figure out whether you're voting for Trump or me, then you ain't black." Then he gets roasted.
Watch this amusing exchange between Trump supporters and the Biden man in the middle, claiming Biden never said "If you can't figure out whether you're voting for Trump or me, then you ain't black." Then he gets roasted.
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