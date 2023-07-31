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Physical Universe is a Copy of Higher Planes (From Divine Eternity to Reflection of Moonlight)
SatMindo
SatMindo
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19 views • July 31, 2023

Weekly LIVE Group Meetings: https://www.NewHumanityLife.com/events The first creation are the Divine planes, these are perfect eternal planes where there is no imperfection whatsoever. From here as we go down, the universe is a copy of divine eternity and each density below is a copy of the one above, right down to the densest layer of the 3D world which is like a reflection of the moonlight on a lake. Meaning that it is not the real moon, neither the moonlight is the real light, as the moon is reflecting the light of the sun. Sat Mindo Damalis is a spiritual guide and founder of New Humanity Life International Academy. For over a decade, Sat Mindo has been assisting students worldwide to open up to Non-Duality, Enlightenment, and Full Consciousness. As a result, over a thousand people have benefited from his unique Full Consciousness Transmission in permanently raising their Consciousness. There are now 37 Enlightened Awareness to Full Consciousness Realized Students! Full Consciousness Transmissions One-on-One via Zoom or Skype: https://www.satmindo.org/full-consciousness-transmission Sat Mindo offers crystal-clear insights into the steps of Enlightenment, supporting and guiding you through every aspect of your awakening to the Natural Self (Sahaja Consciousness). Sat Mindo holds weekly online LIVE Meditation Meetings, Satsangs, Teacher Training Courses, and International Retreats. Mindo lives on the Maltese Islands and is available to anyone who truly seeks to return to the Freedom, Joy, and Bliss of their Full Consciousness. For more information about these teachings and upcoming events, please visit https://www.SatMindo.org ▶︎ Instagram: @SatMindo ▶︎ Facebook: @SatMindoDamalis ▶︎ Shop: https://www.NewHumanityLife.com/online-store ▶︎ New Humanity Civilization: https://www.NewHumanityCivilization.com #ConsciousnessTransmission #Enlightenment #SatMindo #divineself #divineblisss #divinelove ©2023 All Rights Reserved

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