https://gettr.com/post/p25afhz2390
2023.01.16 U.S.DOJ and FBI are using perjury provided by the CCP to frame Miles and his fellow fighters.
美国司法部和FBI陷害七哥和战友用的是ccp提供的伪证。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.