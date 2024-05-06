Create New Account
Where have all Perth’s caterpillars gone? MUNCHING the sweet potatoes’ leaves MVI_0594
EK the Urban Yeti
I haven’t seen a caterpillar or grub in the garden for a while. Why? This is disturbing. What’s going on in addition to pesticide usage? I read Rachel Carson’s ‘Silent Spring’ in the late ‘60’s, while still a boy, and she foretold what we have an ominous taste of, these days.

environmentclimatecricketsspidersbeetlesmothsadaptiongrasshoppersrachel carsoncaterpillarswestern australian flora and faunasilent springdamsel fliesnocturnal insects

