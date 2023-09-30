Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
P.1 Is journalist Jake Dietsch a LITTLE SNOT? The Sunday Times delivers more bias in Western Australia MVI_5079
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
233 Subscribers
Shop now
23 views
Published 14 hours ago

Jake Dietsch is stamping his claim to being an obedient minion of the thought police he works for in Seven West Media, putting his byline to a page 4 article in the 24th September 2023 edition of the Western Australian The Sunday Times, titled ‘WACKY MP ROLLS WITH NO BUT ROLLS WITH YES’. His journalism is of the typical shoddy standard we can rely upon from The Sunday Times.

Disclaimer: I am expressing my opinions, which may be incorrect. This is not medical advice. Any negative assessments of Jake Dietsch and others, as well as governments and institutions mentioned in this video series are mine, and I may be completely wrong.

Keywords
healthmedicinepneumoniastrokespcr testsexcess deathsgain-of-functioncovid-19 vaccinationsspike proteincovid boostershospital admissionsmask-wearinglong-covidblood-clottingrat testscovid related deathscovid-unvaccinated deathsfully-informed medical consentrelaxation of mask-wearingeris variantmonovalent covid vaccine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket