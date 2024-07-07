Nigel Wins Seat In Parliament - LePen's Party Set to Win Election Today! Top World News 7/7/24

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
World News Report: In just 6 weeks, Nigel Farage took over as head of the Reform Party which has won a resounding 4 million votes in Britain's snap elections, grabbing a bridgehead in Britain's Parliament. While Macron's election gamble is setting Marine LePen's party up for a massive victory, members of Macron's party have been making deals with the far-left to stunt the blow. Hungary's Viktor Orban headed to Russia this week for peace talks, while the Vactican officially excommunicated Vigano. All of that & much more in This Week’s Top World News Stories! Read More:https://www.resistancechicks.com/nigel-farage-wins-seat/
