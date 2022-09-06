George Bush performs Satanic Ritual during 911 attack

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This is all about God and satan, truth and lies, heaven and hell. It doesn’t get any more serious than this which is why THEY use their media, internet and hollywood to brainwash Americans into thinking heaven/hell, evil and satanism aren’t real, those are just silly ideas to be joked about and him-hawed over. Let’s see how you feel about that 5 minutes from now after watching this . . .
http://www.numberu.com/video/satanismand911FinalFast.mp4