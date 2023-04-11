Dynamite - Time Out

Create New Account
Music: 'Time Out'

Musician: Joe Walsh

Album: So What, 1974

Producer: Joe Walsh, John Stronach, Bill Szymczyk; Label: ABC-Dunhill

Lyrics:

Goin' through the motions

Tryin' not to snore

Didn't know the gun was loaded

Goin' through my motion

Caught without an oar

Someone said they all were phony


Time out, save the play

Try to make the lie last

Any old way we can

Signed out all the way

When you speak your mind out

Never say what you plan


I met her in the hallway

Bangin' on the door

Askin' what the funny smell was

Wake you up and tell you

It's OK to sleep some more

By the way, is there any you can sell us?


Time out, save the play

Trying to make the lie last

Any old way we can

Signed out all the way

When you speak your mind out

Never say what you plan


So the case is gettin' hotter

Hear me tell you, Jack

Stick 'em up, you've just been busted

Your basement's full of water

Got above the tide

Hope to God the pump ain't rusted


Time out, save the play

Trying to make the lie last

Any old way we can

Signed out all the way

When you speak your mind out

Never say what you plan



This channel is not monetized. Content for adult educational purposes only and thus is considered fair use under copyright law. All original content copyright by original creators. Please thank and support them for their inspiration for this work and their contribution to society.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
