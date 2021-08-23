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Dr. Cole: Covid-19 'Vaccine' Is A Poisonous Attack On Populations - & "It Needs To Stop Now!" (MIRRORED)
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282 views • August 23, 2021
Dr. Cole: Covid-19 'Vaccine' Is A Poisonous Attack On Populations - & "It Needs To Stop Now!" (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Odysee channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/Dr.-Cole-on-COVID-Shots--quot-This-is-a-Poisonous-Attack-on-our-Population-and-it-Needs-to-Stop-Now!-quot-:a
Please circulate, and subscribe to HealthImpactNews; link is below.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9gAk4DJ2ot8Z/
LBRY URL
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/Dr.-Cole-on-COVID-Shots--quot-This-is-a-Poisonous-Attack-on-our-Population-and-it-Needs-to-Stop-Now!-quot-#a
Claim ID
a07a685145c36c3131230ac94de727a56be6a09b
Mirrored from Odysee channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/Dr.-Cole-on-COVID-Shots--quot-This-is-a-Poisonous-Attack-on-our-Population-and-it-Needs-to-Stop-Now!-quot-:a
Please circulate, and subscribe to HealthImpactNews; link is below.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9gAk4DJ2ot8Z/
LBRY URL
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/Dr.-Cole-on-COVID-Shots--quot-This-is-a-Poisonous-Attack-on-our-Population-and-it-Needs-to-Stop-Now!-quot-#a
Claim ID
a07a685145c36c3131230ac94de727a56be6a09b
Keywords
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