Switzerland: Residents of Geneva react to Lifting of Most COVID Restrictions

Geneva residents reacted on Thursday to the first day of the government's lifting of most COVID restrictions.



"It should be ok and we shall recover our regular lives,” said Didier, a resident.



Footage showed the lakeside of the roughly 200,000-population city, as well as shopping areas and restaurants and cafes downtown. Some residents commented on the decision announced the day before by Swiss President Ignazio Cassis in Bern to lift most of the measures.



“It is a very good thing," said Mohshine, a resident. "It was already about time," he added.



As of Thursday, people in Switzerland no longer had to show a COVID-status certificate to enter bars, restaurants and other indoor spaces. Permits would no longer have to be applied at large events. Masks would no longer be required in schools, shops, and workplaces, but would remain necessary in public transport and healthcare facilities until the end of March.