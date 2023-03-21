German Marder IFVs Arrive in Ukraine Will Make Russia's Worst Nightmare

US Military News





March 20, 2023





The decision to send German Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to Ukraine is a contentious issue that has sparked debate across the international community. While some argue that the move is necessary to support Ukrainian troops in their fight against Russian aggression, others believe it will only escalate the conflict and increase tensions between Russia and the West. In this video, we will explore the reasons behind this decision and its potential implications.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKIgUjW4_QE