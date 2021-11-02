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World Freedom Alliance
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WORLD FREEDOM ALLIANCE
The World Freedom Alliance aims to facilitate an open platform to promote Freedom in all its forms Worldwide and to unite people around the world, and to provide information and share best practice between countries. We aim to ensure our cherished fundamental Freedoms, as outlined in the WFA Charter, are restored and maintained. Together, we can unite in strength, to promote Freedom, inspire Courage and give Hope in these times, please join us!
https://worldfreedomalliance.org/
The World Freedom Alliance aims to facilitate an open platform to promote Freedom in all its forms Worldwide and to unite people around the world, and to provide information and share best practice between countries. We aim to ensure our cherished fundamental Freedoms, as outlined in the WFA Charter, are restored and maintained. Together, we can unite in strength, to promote Freedom, inspire Courage and give Hope in these times, please join us!
https://worldfreedomalliance.org/
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