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Memorial Day - those who gave the ultimate sacrifice
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For those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country - for America.
“For the greatest love of all is a love that sacrifices all. And this great love is demonstrated when a person sacrifices his life for his friends.” - John 15:13
Ashli Babbitt
Kevin Greeson
Benjamin Phillips
Roseanne Boyland
God bless America
“For the greatest love of all is a love that sacrifices all. And this great love is demonstrated when a person sacrifices his life for his friends.” - John 15:13
Ashli Babbitt
Kevin Greeson
Benjamin Phillips
Roseanne Boyland
God bless America
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