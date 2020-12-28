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Nashville? - Directed Energy: Laser Weapon Systems Exist
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252 views • December 28, 2020
Many are saying the weapon used in Nashville was a Direct Energy weapon.
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/jMx1-yaRLyQ
LockHeeD https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJWcF0ex7_doPdIQGbVpDsQ
At sea, in the air, and on the ground, Lockheed Martin is developing laser weapon systems to protect warfighters on the battlefield. Hear from our experts about how these systems combine with platform integration to defeat a growing range of threats to military forces and infrastructure.
.
Read more: https://lmt.co/2WBHZMH
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Overworld Alternate 2
Artist
Philippe Briand, SACEM|Gabriel Saban, SACEM
Album
Overworld (CET-9013)
Licensed to YouTube by
AdRev Masters Admin (on behalf of Cezame Metro Park, BMI); Associated Production Music LLC
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/jMx1-yaRLyQ
LockHeeD https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJWcF0ex7_doPdIQGbVpDsQ
At sea, in the air, and on the ground, Lockheed Martin is developing laser weapon systems to protect warfighters on the battlefield. Hear from our experts about how these systems combine with platform integration to defeat a growing range of threats to military forces and infrastructure.
.
Read more: https://lmt.co/2WBHZMH
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Overworld Alternate 2
Artist
Philippe Briand, SACEM|Gabriel Saban, SACEM
Album
Overworld (CET-9013)
Licensed to YouTube by
AdRev Masters Admin (on behalf of Cezame Metro Park, BMI); Associated Production Music LLC
Keywords
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