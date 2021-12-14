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Monday Emergency Broadcast: ResetWars Is Now LIVE! Globalists Panic as CNN Pedophile Ring Identified - FULL SHOW 12/13/21
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142 views • December 14, 2021
Meanwhile, the anti-free speech left celebrate as Julian Assange suffers a stroke in solitary confinement! Every edition of The Alex Jones Show is a CRITICAL must listen/watch. But today’s broadcast is particularly historical, so please tune in & share this link to be part of the revolution against tyranny!
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