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Kevin J. Johnston ASSAULTED by CBC Cameraman - The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation
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71 views • March 07, 2021
The ENTIRE police report I filed with VANCOUVER POLICE is below:
My name is Kevin J. Johnston, a full time journalist and Mayoral Candidate in the city of Calgary.
On Monday, March 1, 2021 at roughly 10am, I was at the south west corner of HORNBY ST. and SMITHE ST. walking towards the western-most entrance to the court house to cover the story of the protests on the front steps of the courthouse.
I recognized the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation) logo on the side of a large video camera being manned by a man with the following description:
Mid 50's to late 50's
brown hair with receding hairline
5'6" tall
190 pounds.
Caucasian
He was wearing a blue jacket and a black sweater underneath the jacket that had the DRAGON'S DEN logo on the breast.
His fellow CBC staff member referred to him as MARTAIN, the French-Canadian pronunciation.
I began to ask questions of the staff members, a woman who works for the CBC identified herself as SUSANA DASILVA.
She can be seen here: https://twitter.com/cbcsusana?lang=en
My line of questioning is the same as with most Main Stream Media outlets.
They gave non-answers to my questions so I continued to ask questions (all on public land).
The team of two, journalist and camera man crossed Smithe street towards the East side, and when they arrived on the sidewalk, the cameraman named MARTAIN turned around and deliberately assaulted me with the bottom of the legs of his camera tripod which takes place at the 8:09 mark of the video on Instagram that can be seen UNCUT here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CL4xpYkAbth/
After the camera man MARTAIN commits the assault, SUSANA DASILVA in a panic tells him not to do so and pulls him away from me to stop him from committing further assault.
The camera tripod hit my right thumb and then made an impact in the center of my chest between both pectoral muscles.
I asked them further questions until they walked off of public property and entered a parking garage, at that point I walked away and continued my work.
I wish to file the appropriate charge of Assault and/or Assault with a weapon and/or Intimidation of a Journalist. The move was a deliberate one designed to impede my capacity to be a journalist and also to intimidate me to have me stop asking questions.
My address is:
Kevin J. Johnston
PO Box 34317 Westbrook PO
Calgary AB
T3C 3W2
Email: [email protected]
My name is Kevin J. Johnston, a full time journalist and Mayoral Candidate in the city of Calgary.
On Monday, March 1, 2021 at roughly 10am, I was at the south west corner of HORNBY ST. and SMITHE ST. walking towards the western-most entrance to the court house to cover the story of the protests on the front steps of the courthouse.
I recognized the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation) logo on the side of a large video camera being manned by a man with the following description:
Mid 50's to late 50's
brown hair with receding hairline
5'6" tall
190 pounds.
Caucasian
He was wearing a blue jacket and a black sweater underneath the jacket that had the DRAGON'S DEN logo on the breast.
His fellow CBC staff member referred to him as MARTAIN, the French-Canadian pronunciation.
I began to ask questions of the staff members, a woman who works for the CBC identified herself as SUSANA DASILVA.
She can be seen here: https://twitter.com/cbcsusana?lang=en
My line of questioning is the same as with most Main Stream Media outlets.
They gave non-answers to my questions so I continued to ask questions (all on public land).
The team of two, journalist and camera man crossed Smithe street towards the East side, and when they arrived on the sidewalk, the cameraman named MARTAIN turned around and deliberately assaulted me with the bottom of the legs of his camera tripod which takes place at the 8:09 mark of the video on Instagram that can be seen UNCUT here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CL4xpYkAbth/
After the camera man MARTAIN commits the assault, SUSANA DASILVA in a panic tells him not to do so and pulls him away from me to stop him from committing further assault.
The camera tripod hit my right thumb and then made an impact in the center of my chest between both pectoral muscles.
I asked them further questions until they walked off of public property and entered a parking garage, at that point I walked away and continued my work.
I wish to file the appropriate charge of Assault and/or Assault with a weapon and/or Intimidation of a Journalist. The move was a deliberate one designed to impede my capacity to be a journalist and also to intimidate me to have me stop asking questions.
My address is:
Kevin J. Johnston
PO Box 34317 Westbrook PO
Calgary AB
T3C 3W2
Email: [email protected]
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