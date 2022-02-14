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“Protect your children” Dr. Robert Malone’s urgent warning!
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211 views • February 14, 2022
Before you vaccinate your child, which is irreversible and potentially permanently damaging, find out why 17,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children should not be vaccinated for COVID-19. On behalf of these MDs and PhDs, Dr. Robert Malone, who has devoted his career to vaccine development, provides parents a clear statement outlining the scientific facts behind this decision.
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