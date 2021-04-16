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Health Care, Gun Control, and Peaceful Freedom
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20 views • April 16, 2021
Some free-market perspectives on health care to the poor, and the role of guns in social violence.
Stefan Molyneux is the host of Freedomain Radio, the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
Stefan Molyneux is the host of Freedomain Radio, the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
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